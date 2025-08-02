Aviso Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Aviso Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2%

Union Pacific stock opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.