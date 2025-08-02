Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 16 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $40,868,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $15,307,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,091.29 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,040.67 and its 200 day moving average is $981.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

