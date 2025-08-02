J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $27.79 Million Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,091.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,130.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,040.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.66.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

