Aviso Wealth Management Purchases 1,561 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Aviso Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $148.87. The company has a market capitalization of $264.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

