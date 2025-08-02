Assetmark Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Samsara by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Samsara by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 79,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Samsara by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Samsara by 56.6% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $6,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,240. This trade represents a 67.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,691,872 shares of company stock valued at $111,982,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price objective on Samsara and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -163.73 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

