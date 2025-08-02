HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,371,954.20. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.31 per share, with a total value of $251,465.67. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,558.08. This represents a 39.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $206.46 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

