Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,905 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.6%

HWM stock opened at $184.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $193.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

