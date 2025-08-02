UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Shares of MMC opened at $197.76 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.27 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.62 and its 200-day moving average is $224.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

