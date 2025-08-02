EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Stephens started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average is $120.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.