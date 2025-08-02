Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Halliburton stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halliburton alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Halliburton Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $662,694,000 after purchasing an additional 375,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $584,139,000 after purchasing an additional 908,271 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.