GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE GSK opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

