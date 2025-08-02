Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,849,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,568 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $77,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.28.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

