Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 7,306 Shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1,402.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 330,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 769,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 344,149 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $2,689,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. ChampionX Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.25%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

