Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 466,849 Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,849 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Evergy worth $117,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Stolper Co boosted its position in Evergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.