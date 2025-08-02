NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.32. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

