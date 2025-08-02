Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 666.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 64.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.