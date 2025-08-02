MONECO Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

ONEOK Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of OKE opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $118.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

