MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 503 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $228.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.95 and a 200-day moving average of $210.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $236.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

