Commerce Bank Sells 3,696 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $176.19 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

