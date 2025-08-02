Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,362. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.0%
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.