Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,362. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.0%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO stock opened at $220.58 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

