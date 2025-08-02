Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Snap-On accounts for 0.0% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-On by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On Stock Down 1.1%

SNA stock opened at $317.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.13. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $266.56 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

