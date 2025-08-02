TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Stock Down 1.9%

V stock opened at $338.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.51 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.