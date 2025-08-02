TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Stock Down 1.9%
V stock opened at $338.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.51 and a 52 week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
