Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Position Decreased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Southern makes up 1.5% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,805,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,490,000 after buying an additional 460,594 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,794,000 after acquiring an additional 979,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Southern by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,046,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,107,000 after acquiring an additional 120,816 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,617,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

