Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 232,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 265,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $92,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 60.7% during the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $338.81 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.51 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.06 and a 200-day moving average of $346.34. The company has a market capitalization of $625.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

