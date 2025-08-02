nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 14.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 192.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 464.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 11.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.87. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $89.91.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.