US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $60,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after acquiring an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,551,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,438,000 after acquiring an additional 781,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 628,458 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $269.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $285.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.37. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $274.94.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

