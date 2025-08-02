NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,274 Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. William Allan Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 173.1% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $3,742,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,563,056. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.37.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

