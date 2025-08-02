Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,136,000 after buying an additional 542,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,653,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,158,000 after buying an additional 81,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,590,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,383,000 after buying an additional 624,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,411,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,429,000 after buying an additional 219,823 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $160.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average of $165.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

