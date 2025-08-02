Assetmark Inc. Cuts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8,956.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 465,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,596,000 after buying an additional 460,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,737,000 after buying an additional 402,465 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after acquiring an additional 373,812 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19,250.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,171,000 after acquiring an additional 323,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 465,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,048,000 after acquiring an additional 165,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $182.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

