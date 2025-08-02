XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 443.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,426,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,052,000 after purchasing an additional 755,893 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,064,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,866,000 after acquiring an additional 312,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,078,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,523,000 after acquiring an additional 182,472 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,137,000 after acquiring an additional 363,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

