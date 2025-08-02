Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $184.35 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

