Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 170,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

