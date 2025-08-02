Sunpointe LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,777,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,606,338,000 after buying an additional 1,141,355 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after buying an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,727,613,000 after buying an additional 2,787,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,007,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,030,399,000 after buying an additional 280,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on META. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:META opened at $750.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.80 and a 52 week high of $784.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $701.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

