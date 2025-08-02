Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,806 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 37.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 110.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Insider Transactions at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.39%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.