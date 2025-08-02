Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. This represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,026,690 shares of company stock valued at $257,160,102. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 117.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 124,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 62.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

