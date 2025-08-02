Susquehanna Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $257.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $219.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.86. The company has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 44,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.4% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 97,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

