Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $26,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Xylem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Xylem by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 74,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $9,440,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $142.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

