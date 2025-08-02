LSV Asset Management Has $541.43 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,264,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,898 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $541,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9,344.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $402.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

