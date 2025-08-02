J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $59,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 28,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.08.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE ITW opened at $251.91 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

