Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Labcorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Labcorp by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Labcorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,549. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,605 shares of company stock worth $3,784,897. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Labcorp Price Performance

LH stock opened at $261.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $283.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

