Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

