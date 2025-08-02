Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.11.

Marriott International Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $255.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

