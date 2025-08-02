Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,830. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

