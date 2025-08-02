Eastern Bank Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $7,356,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,949,340. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.