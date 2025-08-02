Davis R M Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $5,259,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $103.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

