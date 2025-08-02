United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9%

UPS stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Canada reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

