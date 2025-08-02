Vestcor Inc Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $577,012,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of COF opened at $207.47 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock worth $4,540,285 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

