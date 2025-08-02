Kazazian Asset Management LLC Sells 22,350 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the period. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $17,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,637.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 36,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,619,129.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,279,416 shares in the company, valued at $56,742,099.60. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 967,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,520,732. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,605 shares of company stock worth $20,966,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

