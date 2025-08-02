Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Unilever accounts for about 1.6% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 232,945 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 69.7% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Unilever by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 56.7% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Unilever by 25.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after acquiring an additional 316,638 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.38. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5175 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.