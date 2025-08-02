Banco Santander S.A. Has $16.89 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.67. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.